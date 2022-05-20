Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 15,369 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,039.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,393,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,281.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $226,749.15.

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14.

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.

STIM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 101,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

