Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CGC opened at $5.87 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.