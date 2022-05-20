Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CGC opened at $5.87 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 221,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 208,676 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $1,193,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 579.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

