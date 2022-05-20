Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.
Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
