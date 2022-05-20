Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. 16,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $308.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

