Capital One Financial Comments on Bird Global Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Bird Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

BRDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Bird Global stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Bird Global has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $9.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,437,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bird Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

