Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPXWF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.