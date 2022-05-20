Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Hovde Group to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $509.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11.
About Capital Southwest (Get Rating)
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
