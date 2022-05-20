Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Hovde Group to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $509.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

