Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.72) to GBX 227 ($2.80) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

