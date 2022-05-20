CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 201,453 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,393,000 after buying an additional 148,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 1,687,162 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $7.35 on Friday. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $397.42 million, a P/E ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 2.46.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

