Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.