Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will report $34.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares posted sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $141.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.48 million to $142.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $151.97 million to $156.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $345.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

