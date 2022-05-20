Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) will report $34.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares posted sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $141.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.48 million to $142.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.49 million, with estimates ranging from $151.97 million to $156.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
