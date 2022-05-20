Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to post $49.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.56 million and the lowest is $47.72 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $36.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $201.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $203.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $230.39 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $238.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $711.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

