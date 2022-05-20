Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Several research firms recently commented on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th.
NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $6.92 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $711.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
