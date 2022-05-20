Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of CPRX opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

