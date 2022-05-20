Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.91 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ CVCO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $205.00 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.95.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
