Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 3,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,249. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.