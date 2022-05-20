Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Celestica by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 104,411 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 73.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS opened at $10.69 on Friday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

