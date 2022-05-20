Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger Sells 154,147 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$4,157,175.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at C$1,761,257.95.

Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 100 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$2,140.00.

CVE traded up C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,586,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,501. The company has a market cap of C$53.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.23 and a 1-year high of C$27.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

