Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 242,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,240,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.49. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 58.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 127.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 183,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $515,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

