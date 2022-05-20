Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. 1,428,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,337,157. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 5.21. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.