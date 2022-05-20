Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

CGAU opened at $8.45 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.19%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

