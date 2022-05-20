Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE EBR opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,662 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth about $6,334,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the first quarter worth about $5,114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 881.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 296,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

