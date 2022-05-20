Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

