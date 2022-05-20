Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 88.66 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.04. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.21 ($1.10). The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £1,868.78 ($2,303.72). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($64,317.02). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858 over the last three months.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

