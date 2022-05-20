Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 116 ($1.43).

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Centrica alerts:

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,910.22 ($2,354.81). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.97), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($64,317.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,105 shares of company stock worth $407,858.

Shares of Centrica stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 88.14 ($1.09). The company had a trading volume of 20,734,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,104,871. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.04. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.21 ($1.10).

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.