Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

IPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a current ratio of 16.62.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

