Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

NYSE:CDAY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. 1,617,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.