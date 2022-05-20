Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWBHF. Benchmark cut Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

CWBHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. 364,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

