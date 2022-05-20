Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:CWBHF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 364,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Charlotte’s Web has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

CWBHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

