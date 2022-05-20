Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) PT Lowered to $1.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWBHF. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark downgraded Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.91.

Shares of CWBHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 364,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,192. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

