Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) PT Lowered to $1.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 133.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CWBHF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark lowered Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charlotte’s Web presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.
CWBHF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.
