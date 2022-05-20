Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) PT Lowered to $1.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 133.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CWBHF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark lowered Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charlotte’s Web presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

CWBHF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.