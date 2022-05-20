Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $666.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CHTR traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,789. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

