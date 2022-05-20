Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $666.05.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of CHTR traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $479.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,789. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
