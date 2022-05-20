Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.37. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

CHGG stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.