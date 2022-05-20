Chemung Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

