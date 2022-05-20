Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSE:LNG opened at $130.43 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.