Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells C$80,437.50 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$80,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,525.

Wayne M. Woolley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Wayne M. Woolley sold 900 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$12,998.70.

CHW traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a current ratio of 33.47.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHW. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday.

About Chesswood Group (Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.