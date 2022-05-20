Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
Shares of CHW opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$241.61 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.15.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
