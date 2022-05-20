Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of CHW opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$10.94 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$241.61 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.15.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,878,665.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

