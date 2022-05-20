Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.62.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.08. The stock had a trading volume of 215,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

