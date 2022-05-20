Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) vs. ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Critical Review

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 37.47% 0.75% 0.16% Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

42.7% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.78%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.00%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.78 $33.92 million $0.47 20.87 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.