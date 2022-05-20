Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

CHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $556.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

