Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Announces Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

