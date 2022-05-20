Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $48.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLCE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $645.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.00.
In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.