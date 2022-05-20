Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $48.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLCE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $645.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

