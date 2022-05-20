Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s current price.
PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.
Shares of PLCE stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $645.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $113.50.
In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Children's Place (Get Rating)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
