Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s current price.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $645.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

