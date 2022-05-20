Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Get Children's Place alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.