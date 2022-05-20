Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Insider John J. Lupica Sells 12,004 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CB traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.55. The stock had a trading volume of 43,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,309. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

