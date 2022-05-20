Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Cut to $249.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.07% from the company’s current price.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.73.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.33. 20,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,309. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

