Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 958,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 147,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.