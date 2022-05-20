Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTRN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $29.30 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $97.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

