Citigroup Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $63.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

NYSE BJ opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

