Citigroup Increases Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $121.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $96.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $43,365,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

